Bulgaria records 3.3 per cent annual inflation in February

Bulgaria’s annual consumer price index (CPI) recorded 3.3 per cent inflation in February, down from 3.8 per cent a month earlier, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on March 14.

It was the 14th consecutive month in which the year-on-year inflation figure recorded a decline and the lowest since annual inflation hit three per cent in July 2021. Monthly inflation in February was 0.3 per cent, NSI said.

Food prices were 0.6 per cent higher compared to the previous month, while non-food prices rose by 0.1 per cent and services prices were 0.2 per cent higher.

Compared to February 2023, food prices were 3.2 per cent higher, while non-food and services prices rose by 1.5 per cent and 5.1 per cent, respectively.

The harmonised CPI figure, calculated by NSI for comparison with European Union data, recorded 0.3 per cent monthly inflation, and the annual harmonised CPI inflation was 3.5 per cent, down from four per cent a month earlier.

Food and beverage prices were 3.4 per cent higher in February, on an annual basis, while the price of utilities and housing rose by 3.3 per cent and transportation costs were 0.7 per cent up compared to the same month of last year. The three categories account for 49.2 per cent of the harmonised CPI basket.

(Consumer price index changes since February 2023. Bars illustrate the annual CPI inflation and lines show the monthly CPI inflation. Graphic: NSI)

