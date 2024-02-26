Hungarian National Assembly votes to approve Sweden’s Nato application

The Hungarian National Assembly voted yes on February 26 to Sweden’s Nato application.

Once the Speaker and the President have signed the decision and the instrument of ratification has been presented to the United States, all Nato Allies will have approved Sweden’s application for membership.

At the invitation of Nato’s Secretary-General, Sweden’s government can then formally decide to accede to the North Atlantic Treaty, which is Nato’s founding document.

Once that has taken place, Sweden’s instrument of accession will be deposited with the government of the United States, which is the depositary of the Treaty.

Sweden will then be a Nato member and participate fully as an Ally in the organisation.

Reacting on X (twitter.com), Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said: “I welcome the Hungarian parliament’s vote to ratify #Sweden’s membership in Nato.

“Now that all Allies have approved, Sweden will become the 32nd #NATO Ally. Sweden’s membership will make us all stronger and safer,” Stoltenberg said.

Finland and Sweden applied on May 18 2022 to join Nato, following Russia’s February 24 2022 invasion of Ukraine. On On April 4 2023, Finland became the 31st country to join Nato.

(Photo, of the Hungarian Parliament in Budapest: Sorina Bindea/ sxc.hu)