Von der Leyen is EPP’s sole nominee to be European Commission President

Nominations to be the centre-right European People’s Party (EPP) lead candidate for the Presidency of the European Commission saw Ursula von Leyen as the sole nominee, the EPP said on February 21 after the nomination process closed.

Von der Leyen is the incumbent EC President, having assumed office on December 1 2019.

EPP President Manfred Weber received one letter from Christlich Demokratische Union (CDU, Germany) nominating Von der Leyen for the position of lead candidate, the EPP said.

Additionally, the requisite endorsement by two EPP member parties was received in a letter co-signed by Platforma Obywatelska (PO, Poland) and Nea Demokratia (ND, Greece).

According to the regulations adopted on the “Procedure and Timetable for Candidacies,” the nomination received will be reviewed by the EPP Political Assembly on March 5 2024 and will, after validation, be submitted to a vote at the Party Congress in Bucharest on March 7 2024.

The choice of an EC President will follow the European Parliament elections to be held in the bloc’s 27 member states in June 2024.

(Photo: EC Audiovisual Service)

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!