The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s independent English-language news and features website.

Europe 

Von der Leyen is EPP’s sole nominee to be European Commission President

The Sofia Globe staff

Nominations to be the centre-right European People’s Party (EPP) lead candidate for the Presidency of the European Commission saw Ursula von Leyen as the sole nominee, the EPP said on February 21 after the nomination process closed.

Von der Leyen is the incumbent EC President, having assumed office on December 1 2019.

EPP President Manfred Weber received one letter from Christlich Demokratische Union (CDU, Germany) nominating Von der Leyen for the position of lead candidate, the EPP said.

Additionally, the requisite endorsement by two EPP member parties was received in a letter co-signed by Platforma Obywatelska (PO, Poland) and Nea Demokratia (ND, Greece).

According to the regulations adopted on the “Procedure and Timetable for Candidacies,” the nomination received will be reviewed by the EPP Political Assembly on March 5 2024 and will, after validation, be submitted to a vote at the Party Congress in Bucharest on March 7 2024.

The choice of an EC President will follow the European Parliament elections to be held in the bloc’s 27 member states in June 2024.

(Photo: EC Audiovisual Service)

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!

The Sofia Globe staff

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292

You May Also Like

Political parties in Macedonia prepare campaigns for April 2014 elections

Independent Balkan News Agency

Voting in Crimean referendum starts even as Ukraine government declares it illegitimate

The Kyiv Post

Turkey’s controversial internet legislation fuels political tensions

Dorian Jones of VOANews