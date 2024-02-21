EU ambassadors in deal on 13th package of sanctions against Russia

Meeting on February 21, European Union member states permanent representatives to the EU agreed in principle to a 13th package of sanctions against Russia over that country’s war on Ukraine, the Belgian Presidency of the Council of the EU said on X (twitter.com).

This package is one of the broadest approved by the EU, the Belgian Presidency said.

It will undergo a written procedure and be formally approved before the February 24 second anniversary of Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on X: “We are adding almost 200 persons and entities to our package of designations bringing over EU listings to over 2000.

“With this package, we are taking more action against entities involved in circumvention, the defence and military sectors,” Borrell said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the agreement, saying: “We must keep degrading Putin’s war machine.

“With 2000 listings in total, we keep the pressure high on the Kremlin. We are also further cutting Russia’s access to drones,” Von der Leyen said.

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon: