BioNTech-Pfizer say they will supply additional 100M doses of Covid-19 vaccine to EU countries in 2021

BioNTech and Pfizer said in a media statement on April 19 that they would supply an additional 100 million doses of Comirnaty, the companies’ Covid-19 vaccine, to the 27 European Union (EU) member states in 2021.

This announcement is a result of the European Commission’s (EC) decision to exercise its option to purchase an additional 100 million doses under its expanded Advanced Purchase Agreement signed on February 17 2021, the statement said.

This brings the total number of doses to be delivered to the EU to 600 million.

“We remain committed to moving as quickly and safely as possible to bring this vaccine to more people in Europe, as the deadly virus continues to wreak havoc across the continent.” the statement quoted Albert Bourla, chairman and CEO of Pfizer, as saying.

“To date, we have met all of our supply commitments to the EC and we plan to deliver 250 million doses to the European Union in Q2, a four-fold increase on Q1’s agreed quantity.”

“The additional 100 million doses from this option exercise will further help to support the acceleration of the vaccination campaigns throughout the EU,” said Sean Marett, chief business and chief commercial officer of BioNTech.

“We now intend to deliver a total of 600 million doses to the EU this year, which covers two thirds of the EU population and represents the largest cumulative supply agreement for Comirnaty that we have agreed to date globally,” Marett said.

The Comirnaty will be produced in BioNTech’s and Pfizer’s manufacturing sites in Europe, the statement said.

