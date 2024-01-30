The Sofia Globe

Exercise in Sofia on January 31 to test readiness to respond to emergencies

An exercise aimed at checking the readiness and preparation of government authorities and responders at the national and territorial level is to be held in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia on January 31, starting at 10am, the Interior Ministry said.

In a real environment and in real time, practical actions will be carried out according to the training scenario, the ministry said.

Teams from various structures of the Interior Ministry, Defence Ministry, Sofia municipality, emergency medical service, and the Bulgarian Red Cross, among others, will participate.

There may be some traffic difficulties in the area of Sofia University and Alexander Nevsky cathedral, the Interior Ministry said.

