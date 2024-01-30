Flu epidemic: Schools in three more districts in Bulgaria go over to distance learning

From January 31, pupils at schools in Bulgaria’s districts of Varna, Pazardzhik and Pernik will go over to distance learning, the Health Ministry said.

In the Pazardzhik and Varna districts, in-person classes are suspended until February 5 inclusive, and in Pernik, until February 9.

A flu epidemic has been declared in the Veliko Turnovo district, in effect from January 30 to February 5.

The district of Yambol has issued a flu epidemic declaration, in effect from January 30 to February 5, while the district of Shoumen also has declared a flu epidemic, in effect from January 31 to February 7.

Schools in the Plovdiv district have gone over to distance learning, as have several schools in the Gabrovo district.

Other districts where a flu epidemic declaration is in effect include Pleven, Smolyan, Bourgas and Sofia district (as distinct from Sofia city, where no flu epidemic declaration is in effect).

Anti-epidemic measures include suspension of scheduled medical consultations for children and healthy pregnant women, and suspension of routine medical check-ups as well as of mandatory immunisations and re-immunisations.

Visits to hospitals and social services institutions are prohibited, and there must a daily “filter” at nurseries, kindergartens and schools to bar the admission of ill children.

(Photo: Ministry of Education)

