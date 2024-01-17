FDI in Bulgaria in January-October 2023 was 3.49B euro

Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria in the first 11 months of last year stood at 3.49 billion euro, the equivalent of 3.6 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), statistics from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) showed on January 17.

In the same period of 2022, FDI was 2.56 billion euro, but the central bank originally reported 1.53 billion euro, which was revised upward later.

Investment in equity, including in the real estate sector, was 430.5 million euro (compared to 459.4 million euro in January-November 2022) and the BNB figures showed 2.94 billion euro in re-invested earnings (compared to 1.67 billion euro for the first 11 months of 2022.)

Net receipts from real estate investments by foreign companies recorded a net outflow of 15.1 million euro, including 16.4 million euro towards Russia, compared to an outflow of 23.2 million euro recorded in January-November 2022.

The central bank data showed 114.3 million euro in investment inflows as debt instruments, recorded as the change in the net liabilities of Bulgarian companies towards their foreign investor owners, compared to 433.4 million euro in the first 11 months of 2022. Such financial flows include financial loans, suppliers’ credits and debt securities, BNB said.

By country, the largest direct investment in Bulgaria in January-November last year came from the Netherlands (752.7 million euro), Belgium (311.6 million euro) and Switzerland (272.7 million euro). Notable net outflows were recorded towards Israel (-17.2 million euro) and Russia (-16.8 million euro).

According to preliminary figures, Bulgarian investment abroad increased by 456.3 million euro in January-November, compared to 518 million euro in the same period of 2022, BNB said.

(Photo: Miroslav Sárička/freeimages.com)

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Comments

comments