Wizz Air kills three flight connections from Sofia to the U.K.

Wizz Air will discontinue its flights from the Bulgarian capital Sofia to Birmingham, Bristol, and Doncaster/Sheffield. From November 6, 2017, none of those flights will take place anymore.

The low cost airline said in a statement, those flight connections did not meet the expectations, meaning there were not enough passengers on those flights.

But Wizz Air promised “additional capacity on other flights”. Also, new flights from Sofia to Lisbon, Nice and Malaga were announced. Those are scheduled to start in March of 2018.

Regarding connections from Sofia to the United Kingdom, flights to London Luton are the only ones left.

Passengers who already booked flights to Birgimgham, Bristol, and Doncaster/Sheffield on or after November 6, 2017, have three choices:

> They can be booked on a different Wizz Air flight.

> They can choose to be reimbursed in full.

> They can choose to accept 120 percent of the fare they paid, for any future Wizz Air flights, on their Wizz Air account.

Wizz Air made its announcement about the end of those three flight connections after booked passengers had received cancellation e-mails and wondered why.

