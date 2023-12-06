Poll: 57% of Bulgarians say country has benefitted from EU membership

Fifty-seven per cent of Bulgarians say that the country has benefitted from being a member of the European Union, while 32 per cent say that it has not, according to a Eurobarometer poll, the results of which were released on December 6.

Comparing the results of the September-October 2023 poll with those of the October-November 2022 poll, the number of those who see the country as having benefitted from EU membership has gone down by three percentage points, and those who see it as not having benefitted has gone up by five percentage points.

The Eurobarometer poll found that 48 per cent of Bulgarians have a positive image of the EU, down by two percentage points compared with a poll in March 2023, 31 per cent a neutral image – up by one percentage point – and 19 per cent a negative image, up by one percentage point.

Forty-eight per cent regard Bulgaria’s EU membership a good thing, 38 per cent neither good nor bad, and 12 per cent a bad thing.

Marking six months before the 2024 European Parliament elections, Eurobarometer found that 25 per cent of Bulgarians could correctly name the month and year in which those elections will be held, compared with an EU average of 28 per cent.

Were the European Parliament elections to be held next week, 51 per cent of Bulgarians said that they would be likely to vote and 30 per cent not likely. Across the EU, 68 per cent said that they would be likely to vote and 16 per cent not likely.

(Photo: Bulgaria’s Interior Ministry)

