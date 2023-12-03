Bulgaria: Construction of Rousse – Veliko Turnovo motorway begins

A ceremony on December 3 marked the beginning of construction of Bulgaria’s 133km Rousse – Veliko Turnovo motorway.

The motorway is to be built in three phases: Rousse – Byala, bypassing the town of Byala and Byala – Veliko Turnovo, according to the Road Infrastructure Agency.

The agency said that design and construction of section 2 of the Byala bypass, of a length of 35.4km, is the Rousse Turnovo Motorway alliance of companies. The value of the contract is 660.4 million leva excluding value-added tax. Construction supervision has been entrusted to Lider Konsult, in a contract valued at 10.8 million leva excluding VAT.

Regional Development Minister Andrei Tsekov said that the order for the third and final lot, from Byala to Veliko Turnovo, is expected to be announced after April 2024.

The total timeframe for construction of all sections is five years.

State funding has been secured for construction of part of the motorway, with the rest coming from the EU’s Transport Connectivity project.

(Map and photo: Road Infrastructure Agency)