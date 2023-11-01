EC authorises third adapted vaccine for EU countries’ autumn vaccination campaigns

The European Commission (EC) said on November 1 that it has authorised the Nuvaxovid XBB.1.5-adapted vaccine against, developed by Novavax, against Covid-19.

“This is another important step in the fight against the disease. It is the first protein-based adapted vaccine authorised for this autumn and winter season,” the EC said.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) carried out an in-depth evaluation of the vaccine.

Following this evaluation, the EC authorised the adapted vaccine under an expedited procedure so that European Union countries have sufficient time to prepare for their autumn-winter vaccination campaigns.

In line with previous recommendations by the EMA and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), adults and adolescents from 12 years of age who require vaccination are invited to get a single dose, irrespective of their Covid-19 vaccination history.

With the EU Vaccines Strategy, the EC continues to ensure that member states have access to the latest authorised Covid-19 vaccines to protect the vulnerable members of their population and deal with the epidemiological evolution of the virus.

Novavax has adapted its Covid-19 vaccine to target the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron strain XBB.1.5.

This is in line with ECDC-EMA statement on updating Covid-19 vaccines composition for new SARS-CoV-2 variants. The adapted vaccine is also expected to increase the breadth of immunity against current dominant and emerging variants, the EC said.

(Photo: Bulgaria’s Military Medical Academy)

