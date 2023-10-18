EU leaders again condemn Hamas’s horrific terrorist attacks against Israel

EU leaders once again condemned Hamas’s horrific terrorist attacks against Israel and its population, according to a statement after a special meeting of the European Council on October 17.

“The European Union condemns in the strongest possible terms Hamas and its brutal and indiscriminate terrorist attacks across Israel and deeply deplores the loss of lives. There is no justification for terror,” the statement said.

They expressed their full solidarity with the people of Israel. Israel has the right to defend itself – always in line with humanitarian and international law, it said.

The members of the European Council also reiterated their call on on Hamas to immediately release all hostages without any precondition.

The European Council will be constantly monitoring the situation and coordinating in order to make sure to stay united.

The EU is mobilised to ensure access to humanitarian assistance – access to water, electricity, food, medicine – for the populations most in need, in coordination with the United Nations.

The European Council will continue to politically and diplomatically engage with regional partners to seek a lasting and sustainable peace based on a two-state solution.

The statement said that the objectives are to avoid any regional escalation of the conflict, and assess the impact of the conflict on neighbouring countries.

“As the conflict appears to be polarising our societies, the European Council will cooperate to prevent security risks and fight against hate speech such as antisemitism, Islamophobia and racism.”

The European Council also discussed the potential migratory impacts of the conflict, notably on Egypt, the statement said.

