Bulgaria’s Parliament condemns Hamas’s terrorist attack on Israel

Bulgaria’s Parliament adopted on October 13 a declaration expressing unwavering support for Israel and condemning Hamas’s terrorist attack on the country.

Of 240 MPs, 124 were present, all voting in favour of the declaration, on which there was no debate.

Pro-Kremlin minority party Vuzrazhdane boycotted the item, which was added to the Order Paper at Friday’s special sitting held for the – defeated – vote on no confidence in the government.

Tabled by MPs from the GERB-UDF, We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms, the declaration said that the people of Israel, along with other peoples, had endured enough of relentless attacks and acts of violence and aggression by Hamas, recognised internationally as a terrorist organisation that, along with other radical formations, is constantly undermining peace and stability in that part of the world.

The declaration said that Operation Iron Swords, with which Israel responded to the attack, was an “inevitable and necessary and reciprocal response”, an act to protect the life and dignity of Israelis and the right to exist of the State of Israel itself, and that over the years Israel had shown restraint and stoicism in the face of attacks.

“We also note that more than two million Palestinians live in Gaza, who are also hostages of the despotism of Hamas and are being used as human shields,” said the declaration, which was read out in the House by GERB-UDF MP Georg Georgiev.



The declaration called on the international community to stand in solidarity with Israel and support its efforts to protect the lives and security of its citizens.

It said that it was critical that Hamas and all terrorist organisations be held accountable for their actions, and that the necessary pressure be applied to end the acts of violence and terror that are undermining the prospects for peace and stability in the region.



“In light of the brutal, unprecedented and audacious terrorist attack on innocent Israeli citizens on October 7, we, as part of the parties and parliamentary groups of Israel’s partner and allied countries around the world, express our sympathy and unwavering support for our Israeli friends.

“We unitedly express our respect for the courage and determination demonstrated in the ongoing Operation Iron Swords aimed at neutralizing the threat posed by Hamas and ensuring the safety and security of the Israeli people, with all their religious and ethnic groups, but also of the entire region,” the declaration said.

