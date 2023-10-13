Bulgaria’s Parliament rejects motion of no confidence in Denkov government

Bulgaria’s unicameral Parliament, the National Assembly, voted on October 13 to reject a motion of no confidence in the Nikolai Denkov government, tabled on the grounds of its energy policy.

Of the 240 members of the National Assembly, 214 voted, with 143 against and 71 in favour.

Those voting against were the groups that voted the Denkov government into office on June 6 2023: Boiko Borissov’s GERB-UDF, We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms.

Three minority parliamentary groups voted in favour: pro-Kremlin Vuzrazhdane and the Bulgarian Socialist Party and populist ITN, Parliament’s smallest group.

The motion was tabled against the background of protests by energy workers and coal miners who want the government to withdraw its proposed plan submitted to the European Commission on a just transition for Bulgaria’s coal-mining regions.

Earlier on October 13, Denkov told reporters that the arguments advanced in Thursday’s debate in favour of the motion of no confidence were completely fabricated, with nothing meaningful in terms of the economy and energy.

He said that people’s fears were being stirred up by politicians as a form of campaigning in Bulgaria’s municipal elections scheduled for the end of October.

On October 12, Denkov said that the “only failure lies in the opposition’s attempts to lie to the people that an energy apocalypse is coming”.

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!