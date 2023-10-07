The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria condemns Hamas terrorist attack on Israel

Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov issued a statement on October 7 categorically condemning Hamas’s terrorist attack on Israel and the violence against innocent Israeli citizens.

“I express full solidarity with the Israeli people. My thoughts are with the victims of these attacks. I condemn terrorism in all its forms,” Denkov said,

The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry said that according to information from the Embassy of Bulgaria in Israel, there are no reports of Bulgarian citizens injured in the rocket attack on the State of Israel this morning.

The Israeli authorities have instructed all citizens not to leave their homes, but to enter their home’s bomb shelter or the nearest one when the siren sounds. The bombings are on the territory of the whole country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises Bulgarian citizens in Israeli territory to strictly adhere to the instructions of the local authorities and to avoid places with gatherings of people and objects of religious significance.

