Zelenskyy thanks Bulgaria for military and political support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meeting Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov, has expressed thanks for Bulgaria’s military and political support.

On X, formerly Twitter, Zelenskyy – in Athens to meet Balkan and EU leaders – said that he had held fruitful talks with Denkov.

“We discussed further cooperation, Black Sea security, and securing alternative grain corridors,” Zelenskyy said.

A Bulgarian government statement said that Denkov had reminded Zelenskyy that there was already a decision by the Bulgarian government to send to Ukraine 100 armored personnel carriers from the Interior Ministry. Parliament’s ratification is expected to complete the procedure.

Zelensky confirmed Ukraine’s interest in purchasing the two Bulgarian reactors and equipment from the unfinished Belene nuclear power station. The Ministry of Energy is currently evaluating the assets, Denkov said.

Given Russia’s aggressive behavior in the Black Sea, the Ukrainian President raised the issue of concerted efforts by Nato’s Black Sea member states to ensure security there.

Ukraine is already holding talks on this topic with Türkiye and Romania and has invited Bulgaria to join them, the statement said.

