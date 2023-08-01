Eurostat: Unemployment in Bulgaria in June 2023 was 4%

Unemployment in Bulgaria in June 2023 was four per cent, up from 3.9 per cent in May this year and down from 4.4 per cent in June 2022, European Union statistics agency Eurostat said on August 1, citing seasonally-adjusted data.

Youth unemployment in Bulgaria in June this year was 8.9 per cent, down from nine per cent the previous month and down from 11.1 per cent in June 2022, Eurostat said.

Across the EU, unemployment in June 2023 was 5.9 per cent, unchanged from May 2023 and down from 6.1 per cent in June 2022.

Youth unemployment in the EU in June 2023 was 14.1 per cent up from 13.9 per cent in May and lower than the 14.5 per cent recorded in June 2022.

