EC opens three new infringement proceedings against Bulgaria

The European Commission said on July 20 that it opened three infringement proceedings against Bulgaria as part of a package meant to address the failure of EU member states to notify measures taken to transpose EU directives into national law.

In total, 25 member states failed to communicate what was being done to implement one or more of eight EU directives in the fields of health, environment, transport, defence and financial stability, financial services and capital markets union.

The first case against Bulgaria concerns the transposition of Delegated Directive (EU) 2022/2407, which updates the EU rules governing the inland carriage of dangerous goods, applicable both to international and national transport operations performed in the EU.

The second case concerns Directive (EU) 2021/2101, which requires all multinational companies active in the EU’s single market with a permanent presence in the Union and that have revenues of more than 750 million euro to publish a report on the amount of corporate taxes they pay in each EU member state and in non-cooperative jurisdictions.

The third case is regarding Directive 2009/103/EC on motor insurance, as amended by Directive (EU) 2021/2118, which sets up a mechanism to compensate victims of road traffic accidents in case of insolvency of the responsible insurer.

The letters of formal notice give Bulgaria two months to respond, or the Commission could escalate the case by sending a reasoned opinion, the second stage in the infringement proceedings.

(European Commission headquarters Berlaymont building. Photo: JLogan)

