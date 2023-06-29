NSI poll: Business climate in Bulgaria largely unchanged in June

A regular monthly poll by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) has found that managers see the business climate in Bulgaria as being largely unchanged in June compared with May.

The poll in May found the business climate seen as having improved, for a second consecutive month.

By sector, the indicator in the industry sector was largely unchanged compared with May, while managers’ expectations about the coming three months had become more unfavourable.

In the construction sector, the indicator was down by 2.3 percentage points compared with May.

In the service sector, the indicator was down by 1.6 percentage points, with managers negative about the current situation, although their opinions about current and expected demand for services had improved.

The sole sector to see an improvement was the retail trade, with the indicator up by 2.4 percentage points as managers held more optimistic views about the business situation.

(Photo: Steve McGrath/freeimages.com)

