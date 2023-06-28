NSI: Circulatory system diseases leading cause of death in Bulgaria in 2022

Circulatory system diseases were the leading cause of deaths in Bulgaria in 2022, accounting for 71 069 deaths – just less than 60 per cent – of a total of 118 814 last year, according to data published on June 28 by the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

In second place were neoplasms (cancer), 16 301, accounting for 13.7 per cent of all deaths, according to the NSI data.

A total of 8993 were ascribed to Covid-19, accounting for 7.6 per cent of all deaths in Bulgaria last year.

The figure for Covid-19 is higher than the total based on the daily updates on the unified information portal on Covid-19, which showed a total of 7153 deaths in Bulgaria in 2022 among those who had tested positive for Covid-19.

Other causes of death in four figures in Bulgaria in 2022 included respiratory system diseases (5586), digestive system diseases (4405), endocrine, nutritional and metabolic diseases (1288), diseases of the genitourinary system (1646), “symptoms, signs and abnormal clinical and laboratory findings, not elsewhere classified” (5391) and external causes of morbidity and mortality (2426).

Of those who died in Bulgaria in 2022, a total of 61 656 were male and 57 158 were female, according to the NSI.

(Photo of the main entrance to Sofia Central Cemetery: Edal Anton Lefterov)

