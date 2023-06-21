New passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in January – May 2023 up 15% y/y

There were 13 450 new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in January to May 2023, an increase of 15 per cent compared with January to May 2022, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association, ACEA, said on June 21.

In May 2023, there were 2760 new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria, 2.6 per cent more than in May 2022, ACEA said.

ACEA said that in May 2023, the EU car market saw a significant increase in passenger car registrations, with nearly a million units, marking a 18.5 per cent growth from the previous year.

This is the 10th consecutive month of growth.

All the EU’s four largest markets grew, with the strongest gains in Italy (23.1 per cent), Germany (19.2 per cent), and France (14.8 per cent).

From January to May 2023, the EU car market grew by 18 per cent, to 4.4 million registered cars.

Although the market improved in May, year-to-date sales are still 23 per cent lower compared to the same month in 2019, when 5.7 million units were registered.

In this five-month period, there were double-digit gains in most markets, including the four largest: Spain (26.9 per cent), Italy (26.1 per cent), France (16.3 per cent), and Germany (10.2 per cent), ACEA said.

