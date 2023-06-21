The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s independent English-language news and features website.

Business 

New passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in January – May 2023 up 15% y/y

The Sofia Globe staff

There were 13 450 new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in January to May 2023, an increase of 15 per cent compared with January to May 2022, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association, ACEA, said on June 21.

In May 2023, there were 2760 new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria, 2.6 per cent more than in May 2022, ACEA said.

ACEA said that in May 2023, the EU car market saw a significant increase in passenger car registrations, with nearly a million units, marking a 18.5 per cent growth from the previous year.

This is the 10th consecutive month of growth.

All the EU’s four largest markets grew, with the strongest gains in Italy (23.1 per cent), Germany (19.2 per cent), and France (14.8 per cent).

From January to May 2023, the EU car market grew by 18 per cent, to 4.4 million registered cars.

Although the market improved in May, year-to-date sales are still 23 per cent lower compared to the same month in 2019, when 5.7 million units were registered.

In this five-month period, there were double-digit gains in most markets, including the four largest: Spain (26.9 per cent), Italy (26.1 per cent), France (16.3 per cent), and Germany (10.2 per cent), ACEA said.

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!

The Sofia Globe staff

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292

You May Also Like

Four cancer treatment centres to open in Bulgaria with aid of Israeli investments

The Sofia Globe staff

France’s Societe Generale to sell Bulgarian unit to Hungary’s OTP Bank

The Sofia Globe staff

Sofia Startup Expo 2018 to take place for the first time in Bulgaria

The Sofia Globe staff