Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 16 deaths, 752 new cases

The deaths of 16 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past week, bringing the country’s total official Covid-19 death toll to 38 369, according to figures posted on May 22 on the unified information portal.

A total of 752 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Bulgaria in the past week, bringing the total to date to 1 306 689.

In the past week, the number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria decreased by 134, from 2200 to 2066.

As of the May 22 report, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 21.19 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 23.21 a week ago.

There are 304 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, 42 fewer than a week ago.

There are 33 in intensive care, two more than the figure in the May 15 report.

Sixteen medical personnel tested positive for Covid-19 in the past week, bringing the total to date to 26 486.

A total of 4 612 729 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 123 in the past week.

The report said that 2 077 629 people had completed the vaccination cycle, including 43 in the past week.

A total of 945 574 people in Bulgaria have received a booster dose of vaccine against Covid-19, including 71 in the past week.

The May 22 report said that 72 933 people had received a second booster dose with an adapted vaccine, including 71 in the past week.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

