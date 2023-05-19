Bulgaria’s Tourism Ministry to officially launch summer 2023 tourist season on May 21

On May 21, Bulgaria’s caretaker Tourism Minister Ilin Dimitrov will officially launch the summer 2023 tourist season, the ministry said.

The official opening will take place in the Sv Konstantin i Elena resort on Bulgaria’s northern Black Sea coast, “and the place and date were not chosen by chance,” the statement said.

This year also marks the 115th anniversary of Sv Konstantin i Elena as the oldest Black Sea resort, with celebrations being held with the support of the Tourism Ministry and Varna municipality, culminating on May 21.



The ministry said that from May 19 to 21, there is a rich accompanying programme for the public, with concerts on an open stage, a street of chefs that will present flavours and aromas and entertainment for young and old.



The official opening is to be attended by a wide range of guests, officials, ministers, MPs, the diplomatic corps, representatives of local government and industry organisations, the ministry said.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!