Elvis Stanić Group jazz concert in Sofia to celebrate 10 years of Croatia’s EU membership

The Croatian embassy to Bulgaria is organising a jazz concert by the Elvis Stanić Group on the occasion of the celebration of 10 years of Croatia’s European Union membership.

The concert is on June 1 2023 at 8pm in Sofia Live Club. Entrance is free.

Elvis Stanić Group are a jazz fusion group that combines the Mediterranean melody of traditional Croatian music with the rhythms of Latin expression and contemporary jazz tendencies.

They are the winners of 16 Porin awards for jazz music. The members of the group are Ivan Popeskić – piano, Goran Rukavina – bass guitar, Marko Lazarić – drums and the group’s founder – Elvis Stanić – electric guitar.

Elvis Stanić is one of the best Croatian contemporary guitarists and accordionists and the most awarded jazz composer of the middle generation in Croatia.

After studying jazz composition and jazz guitar at the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston, he returned to Croatia and founded the Elvis Stanić Group, with which he performs authorial music.

He has performed at many jazz festivals in the country and abroad (US, China, the UK, Bulgaria, the Netherlands, Austria, Italy, Slovenia, Türkiye, Germany, Norway, Greece, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Montenegro), and has twice performed as the only Croatian representative at the world’s largest jazz festival in Montreux.

Among the awards he has received are 28 Porin discography awards, nine Status awards of the Croatian Musicians Union and the Order of the Croatian Star with the effigy of Marko Marulić for extraordinary services for culture from the President of the Republic of Croatia.

The jazz concert is part of the cultural programme on the occasion of Ten years of Croatia’s European Union Membership and is organised with the financial support of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Croatia and the Ministry of Culture and Media of the Republic of Croatia.

