The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s independent English-language news and features website.

Bulgaria 

Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 12 deaths, 697 new cases

The Sofia Globe staff

The deaths of 12 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past week, bringing the country’s total official Covid-19 death toll to 38 353, according to figures posted on May 15 on the unified information portal.

A total of 697 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Bulgaria in the past week, bringing the total to date to 1 305 937.

In the past week, the number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria decreased by 528, from 2728 to 2200.

As of the May 15 report, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 23.21 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 27.64 a week ago.

There are 346 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, seven more than a week ago.

There are 31 in intensive care, one more than the figure in the May 8 report.

Five medical personnel tested positive for Covid-19 in the past week, bringing the total to date to 26 470.

A total of 4 612 606 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 148 in the past week.

The report said that 2 077 586 people had completed the vaccination cycle, including 60 in the past week.

A total of 945 503 people in Bulgaria have received a booster dose of vaccine against Covid-19, including 84 in the past week.

The May 15 report said that 72 933 people had received a second booster dose with an adapted vaccine, including 84 in the past week.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the ‘become a patron’ button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!

The Sofia Globe staff

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292

You May Also Like

Increased security causes long queues of vehicles at Bulgaria’s border crossings with Turkey

Independent Balkan News Agency

Heightened security continues at Bulgarian airports, bus, rail stations after terrorist suicide bombing

Clive Leviev-Sawyer

Unemployment in Bulgaria in December 2019 was 3.7% – Eurostat

The Sofia Globe staff