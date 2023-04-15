Poli Genova becomes Unicef Bulgaria National Ambassador

Bulgarian music star and former Eurovision contestant Poli Genova has become Unicef Bulgaria National Ambassador, the organisation announced this week.

The singer has been supporting the work of the UN Children’s Fund in Bulgaria for years and has repeatedly participated in the organisation’s charity initiatives, concerts and advocacy campaigns, Unicf Bulgaria said.

Christina de Bruin, Unicef Representative in Bulgaria, said: “Poli is a strong advocate for children’s rights and has repeatedly stood up for Unicef causes such as early childhood development, prevention and eradication of violence against women and children, and access to inclusive education for every child.

“I am convinced that her influence and popularity will turn into a strong voice that will raise issues and defend children’s rights so that every child grows up healthy, happy and in a safe environment. The invitation to become Unicef’s new National Ambassador is a natural development of our long-standing cooperation, for which I thank her on behalf of Unicef,” De Bruin said.

Genova said: “I accept the role of Unicef National Ambassador with great honour and I believe that together we will achieve real change in lives of the children of Bulgaria”.

Genova will support all Unicef programme areas, with a special focus on early childhood development.

As a mother and Unicef advocate she knows how crucial early childhood and early intervention are for every child, the organisation said.

“The earlier a child’s developmental delay or any deviation from the norms is detected, the better chance they have to overcome them. That is why quality diagnosis, care and awareness are needed from parents, doctors, pediatricians, teachers and everyone who is in contact with the young child,” Genova said in one of her latest field visits with Unicef, where she tells the story of eight-year-old Boris , who is non-verbal.

Genova also supported Unicef’s campaign for parents of young children as one of the faces of another free application – Bebbo , which was created by Unicef and the Ministry of Health in Bulgaria, in order to support parents of young children up to the age of seven.

(Photo of De Bruin and Genova: Unicef Bulgaria)

