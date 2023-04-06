Bulgaria closes sea, river ports to Russian-registered shipping

From April 8 2023, access to Bulgarian sea and river ports is forbidden for all vessels which are certified by the Russian maritime register of shipping, regardless of their flag of registry, the Bulgarian Maritime Agency announced on its website.

The step is being taken in line with EU sanctions imposed because of Russia’s war on Ukraine, the announcement said.

Harbour masters are instructed to prohibit access of ships flying the flag of the Russian Federation and ships that have changed their Russian flag or their registration to the flag or register of any other country after February 24 2022, the date of Russia’s current invasion of Ukraine, the Maritime Agency said.

(Photo: Port Bourgas)

