Bulgaria issues weather warnings over strong winds, low temperatures

Bulgarian weather forecasters have issued the Code Orange warning of hazardous weather for the district of Sliven for February 6 because of forecast low temperatures and strong winds.

Bulgaria’s remaining 27 districts are all subject to the lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially hazardous weather on February 6.

The Code Yellow warning has been issued for forecast strong winds and low temperatures in the districts of Kurdzhali, Haskovo, Yambol, Bourgas, Turgovishte, Shoumen, Varna, Dobrich, Razgrad and Silistra.

The warning has been issued for the remaining districts because of forecast low temperatures on Monday.

Bulgaria’s Road Infrastructure Agency said on February 5 that 780 machines were clearing road surfaces where snow had fallen.

The agency repeated its call to motorists to drive a reasonable speeds, maintain a safe following distance and not overtake when it was not safe to do so.

