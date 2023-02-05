Exacta poll: Trust in most Bulgarian political leaders continues to erode

People’s trust in most leaders of Bulgaria’s political parties continues to erode, according to the results of a poll by the Exacta Research Group, released on February 5.

The results of the poll were published three days after Bulgaria’s 48th National Assembly was dissolved to make way for the April 2 early parliamentary elections, the fifth time in three years that the country elects a legislature.

According to Exacta, the two political leaders with the highest approval ratings are Boiko Borissov of GERB and Stefan Yanev of Bulgaria Ascending, each with 24 per cent.

Borissov has a disapproval rating of 67 per cent and Yanev a disapproval rating of 46 per cent.

Trust in President Roumen Radev has continued to decline. Radev now has an approval rating of 48 per cent and a disapproval rating of 39 per cent.

The co-leaders of the We Continue the Change (WCC) party, Kiril Petkov and Assen Vassilev, have an approval rating of 16 per cent and a disapproval rating of 72 per cent.

Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) leader Kornelia Ninova and Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) leader Mustafa Karadayi have approval ratings of 15 per cent and disapproval ratings of 75 per cent.

Vuzrazhdane leader Kostadin Kostadinov has an approval rating of 13 per cent and a disapproval rating of 72 per cent.

Democratic Bulgaria (DB) coalition co-leader Hristo Ivanov has an approval rating of 12 per cent and a disapproval rating of 70 per cent.

According to Exacta, support for Borissov’s GERB-UDF coalition is stable and the coalition has a 10-point lead over WCC.

Were elections to be held now, GERB-UDF would get 26.6 per cent, WCC 16.4 per cent, MRF 12.8 per cent, BSP 12 per cent, Vuzrazhdane 10 per cent, DB 7.3 per cent and Bulgaria Ascending 4.2 per cent, according to Exacta’s poll results.

The poll was done from January 30 to February 4 2023. It was done face to face, among 1050 adult Bulgarians in 70 places in the country. The method involved a stratified two-stage sample with quotas for demographic parameters. Exacta funded the poll itself.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

