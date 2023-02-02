EC plans 10th package of sanctions against Russia over war in Ukraine

The European Commission (EC) plans to have a 10th package of sanctions against Russia in place by February 24 2023, the first anniversary of Russia’s current invasion of Ukraine, EC President Ursula von der Leyen said at a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on February 2.

“We are making Putin pay for his atrocious war,” Von der Leyen said.

“Before Russia started this war, we were very vocal about the severe economic costs we will impose on Russia if it invades Ukraine. Today, Russia is paying a heavy price, as our sanctions are eroding its economy, throwing it back by a generation,” she said.

The price cap on crude oil already costs Russia around 160 million euro a day, Von der Leyen said.

:And we will keep on turning up the pressure further.”

She said that the EU would introduce, with its G7 partners, an additional price cap on Russian petroleum products.

Russia would also have to pay for the destruction it caused and will have to contribute to the reconstruction of Ukraine, Von der Leyen said.

“Therefore, we are exploring with our partners how to use Russia’s public assets to the benefit of Ukraine,” she said.

(Photo: EC Audiovisual Service/ Dati Bendo)

