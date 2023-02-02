Bulgarian President Radev names reshuffled caretaker Cabinet

Bulgarian President Roumen Radev signed the decrees formally dissolving the 48th National Assembly and appointing a caretaker Cabinet, the presidency’s media office said on February 2.

For the second time in 18 months, Radev is appointing a caretaker Cabinet to succeed another caretaker government, having previously done so in September 2021.

Just as he did then, the government remains almost unchanged, with Gulub Donev staying on as caretaker prime minister, despite recent media speculation that he could be replaced.

The only new minister in the caretaker Cabinet is Naiden Todorov at the culture portfolio. His CV is as follows (for the rest of the Donev caretaker government, see The Sofia Globe story here):

Culture Minister – Naiden Todorov He is a graduate of the Music and Performing Arts University Vienna, where he studied orchestra, choir and opera conducting. Todorov has worked as conductor of several Bulgarian opera houses and was appointed head of the Sofia Philharmonic in 2017. He has worked with a number of foreign orchestras and is a lecturer at New Bulgarian University.

(Top: Bulgaria’s presidency building. Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Comments

comments