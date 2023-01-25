Second time this week: Bulgarian Navy destroys sea mine

For the second time this week, the Bulgarian Navy has destroyed a sea mine found floating off the country’s coast.

The mine was sighted by a Ukrainian-flagged vessel on January 24 about 14.8 nautical miles east of Cape Kochan, near Emona and Obzor on Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast.

The Navy issued a warning to shipping, a Defence Ministry statement said.

After naval headquarters performed calculations based on wind speed and currents, a search area was determined and a helicopter and minesweeper deployed.

The helicopter located the mine and remained in the area until the minesweeper arrived.

A team identified the mine as an anchored Soviet-era Yam sea mine. Divers were deployed who destroyed the mine in a controlled explosion.

A day earlier, on January 23, Bulgarian Navy divers destroyed a mine that had been spotted floating in the sea near the village of Tyulenovo in the Dobrich district.

(Photos: Bulgarian Ministry of Defence)

