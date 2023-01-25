Bird flu: Bulgaria to destroy 25 000 quail birds and eggs

About 25 000 quail birds and eggs will be destroyed after an outbreak of avian influenza was confirmed at a farm in Etropole, the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency said.

Samples were taken after a high rate of deaths of birds at the site.

The birds and eggs will be humanely destroyed and the remains will be disposed of under official supervision and in a way that prevents the spread of the disease, the agency said.

A three-kilometre safety zone has been declared around the site, including the town of Etropole.



The food safety agency said that poultry meat and products harvested in a site where an outbreak of avian influenza has been established do not pose a danger to human health if the hygienic rules for handling food in the household are observed.

(Photo: Hammad A, via Wikimedia Commons)

