Bird flu: Bulgaria to destroy 25 000 quail birds and eggs

The Sofia Globe staff

About 25 000 quail birds and eggs will be destroyed after an outbreak of avian influenza was confirmed at a farm in Etropole, the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency said.

Samples were taken after a high rate of deaths of birds at the site.

The birds and eggs will be humanely destroyed and the remains will be disposed of under official supervision and in a way that prevents the spread of the disease, the agency said.

A three-kilometre safety zone has been declared around the site, including the town of Etropole.

The food safety agency said that poultry meat and products harvested in a site where an outbreak of avian influenza has been established do not pose a danger to human health if the hygienic rules for handling food in the household are observed.

