Sofia Airport’s November 2022 passenger numbers fail to reach 2019 level

A total of 471 789 passengers passed through Sofia Airport in November 2022, the airport said in a media statement on December 15.

The airport’s data shows passenger flow failed to reach its 2019 pre-pandemic level, although growth was recorded compared with the previous two years.

While passenger numbers in October were just more than four per cent lower than in October 2019, November saw a decline of almost 10 per cent, the airport said.

There was also a drop of more than 10 per cent in international travellers, which totalled just more than 444 000 in November.

The most significant decrease was in domestic flights, which were down almost 18 per cent compared with November 2019. In November 2022, more than 15 000 passengers travelled to Varna and Bourgas.

The best results were reported for those travelling on international charters, where statistics show an increase of more than 15 per cent, with more than 9000 passengers passing through.

There was also a drop of nearly 16 per cent in postal and freight shipments processed, which totaled 1791 tons in November 2022, Sofia Airport said.

(Photo: Sofia Airport)

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com.

Become a Patron!