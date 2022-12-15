Bulgaria’s new passenger car registrations in January – November 2022 up 17.2% y/y

The number of new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in January to November 2022 was 17.2 per cent higher than in January to November 2021, according to figures released on December 15 by ACEA, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association.

In January to November 2022, there were 26 675 new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria, compared with 22 757 in January to November 2021.

In November 2022, there were 2316 new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria, 20.9 per cent more than the 1915 recorded in November 2021.

ACEA said that in November 2022, the European Union new passenger car market posted another strong uplift (16.3 per cent), the fourth in a row this year.

Nevertheless – with 829,527 units sold – last month’s volumes remained well below the pre-pandemic levels of November 2019, when 1 million cars were registered.

Most of the region’s markets contributed positively to this overall growth, including the four largest ones.

The strongest increase was observed in Germany (31.4 per cent), followed by Italy (14.7 per cent), Spain (10.3 per cent) and France (9.8 per cent) – which also had solid gains.

Eleven months into 2022, new passenger car registrations across the EU were 6.1 per cent lower compared to the same period last year.

In spite of the recent strong results, declines generated from January to July were enough to drag down the year-to-date performance.

Among the region’s four key markets, Italy recorded the weakest result so far this year (-11.6 per cent), followed by France (-8.7 per cent), Spain (-4.4 per cent) and Germany (-2.4 per cent), ACEA said.

