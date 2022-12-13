Bulgaria’s exports in January – October 2022 up 40.8%, imports up 45.9%

In January – October 2022, the total value of all the goods exported from Bulgaria amounted to 79 004.3 million leva, 40.8 per cent more than in January – October 2021, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on December 13.

In October 2022, the total exports of goods added up to 8 255.6 million leva, an increase of 34 per cent compared with October 2021, the NSI said.

The total value of all the goods imported into Bulgaria in January – October 2022 was 90 204.5 million BGN (at CIF prices), 45.9 per cent more than in January – October 2021.

In October 2022, the total imports of goods increased by 42.6 per cent compared with October 2021, adding up to 9 810.3 million leva.

Bulgaria’s total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – imports CIF) was negative in the period January – October 2022, amounting to 11 200.2 million leva.

In October 2022, the total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – imports CIF) was also negative, adding up to 1 554.7 million leva, the NSI said.

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com.

Become a Patron!