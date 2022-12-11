Bulgarian railways’ new passenger train timetable takes effect

Bulgarian state railways BDZ’s passenger train timetable takes effect as of December 11, BDZ said in a media statement.

BDZ said that the timetable remains unchanged in most parts of Bulgaria, but to improve the service, convenient connections have been added to expand the possibility of travelling between more places.

With the new timetable, several “significant improvements” will be introduced in various regions, BDZ said.

The route of the morning train from Kurdzhali to Dimitrovgrad will be extended, which will now travel to Plovdiv and back from Plovdiv to Kurdzhali in the afternoon.

The route of the morning train from Velingrad to Septemvri, which will now depart from Avramovo station, is being extended.

The daily narrow-gauge train from Septemvri to Velingrad and Avramovo is being resumed, which will have convenient connections to and from Sofia, Plovdiv, Pazardzhik and other places, the railways said.

Two new regional trains will travel between Samuil and Isperih, to make it possible to travel in the evenings from the directions of Rousse, Varna and other places to the municipal centre of Isperih.

BDZ said that given the interest shown in the seasonal trains this year, it is planned to run night trains between Sofia and Bourgas via the Sub-Balkan railway line, as well as between Gorna Oryahovitsa and Bourgas, with direct carriages from Sofia, Pleven and Rousse with a connection for travelers from Vidin and Vratsa to Bourgas and back.

The new timetable provides for 14 international high-speed trains, two running only during summer.

There will be daily trains between Bulgaria and Turkey, with a night train on the Sofia-Halkali-Sofia route, as well as direct trains between Bucharest and Halkali, trains between Bulgaria and Serbia, between Bulgaria and Romania on the Sofia-Bucharest line, with direct carriages to Rousse.

In summer, there will be a Varna – Gorna Oryahovitsa – Bucharest – Gorna Oryahovitsa – Varna train, BDZ said.

The other option for an international connection between Bulgaria and Romania is on the Sofia – Craiova route, the statement said.

BDZ said that detailed information about the new timetable is available at its international counters, at ticket offices and railway stations throughout the country, at telephone 02/931 11 11 and online at www.bdz.bg .

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com.

Become a Patron!