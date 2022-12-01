Lockheed Martin: Assembly of Bulgaria’s first F-16 is underway

Assembly of the first F-16 fighter jet for the Bulgarian Air Force is underway at Lockheed Martin’s Greenville, South Carolina plant, the company said on December 1.

All the F-16 fighter jets for the Bulgarian Air Force will be assembled at the Greenville plant, the company said.

The first test flight will be at the beginning of 2023.

“We at Lockheed Martin are honoured to support Bulgaria in the country’s desire to buy eight more F-16 fighter jets and we highly value our strong cooperation in the Bulgarian Air Force,” Lockheed Martin said.

As The Sofia Globe reported at the time, Bulgaria’s National Assembly voted by a large majority on November 25 to ratify contracts with the United States to acquire eight new F-16 fighter jets, along with ammunition, equipment, spare parts, initial maintenance and training for the Bulgarian Air Force, as well as a joint tactical radio system and related equipment.

Lockheed Martin said that the F-16 fighter fleet would offer Bulgaria the best combination of advanced 21st century capabilities with operational capabilities and affordable life cycle costs, as well as strategic partnership opportunities.

“Bulgaria will receive a proven state-of-the-art system that will ensure decades of Nato compatibility and we are proud that the most advanced F-16 model ever produced will support the country’s national security,” the company said.

(Photo: Lockheed Martin)

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com.

Become a Patron!