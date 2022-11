A traditional German Christmas market is to be held in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia, opening on November 18 2022 at 6pm.

The market, in the City Garden next to Battenberg Square, will be open daily from 11am to 10pm.

Open until December 22, the market features mulled wine, German food and beer, and hand-crafted goods, as well as musical performances and entertainment for children.

