EU delivers further energy equipment and emergency aid to Ukraine

The European Commission (EC) said on November 17 that it is coordinating a new aid delivery of more than 1800 tons in emergency assistance this month, including in the area of energy, to support Ukraine via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

This brings the total material aid channeled to Ukraine to 74 000 tons in the value of more than 450 million euro, and comes on top of the 523 million euro in financial humanitarian assistance already provided since Russia’s illegal invasion, the EC said.

The latest support comes from Belgium, Finland, Germany, Slovakia, Luxembourg and Sweden which includes energy supplies, shelter items, first aid skits, protecting clothing, firefighting equipment, water trucks and buses amongst others.

All EU member states have sent support to Ukraine via the Civil Protection Mechanism, the Commission said.

European Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič said: “The destruction of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure is reaching a critical point.

“On the eve of winter, people are being cut off electricity and heating. The key priority of our humanitarian operations today is to scale up winterisation assistance,” Lenarčič said.

The EU is working around the clock to help sustain the electricity supply in Ukraine, he said.

“Via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, we are delivering power generators and vital energy equipment to Ukraine. I want to extend my strongest gratitude to every country that continues to help Ukraine and I hope that the private sector will also step up in this respect. This is the best demonstration of EU solidarity in action.”

In addition, the EU’s Emergency Response Coordination Centre is coordinating medical evacuations of wounded or ill Ukrainians to hospitals across Europe, the EC said.

Moreover, the EU’s humanitarian partners are already reaching vulnerable populations in Kherson with vital supplies like food, water, hygiene kits, shelter materials and critical household items, the statement said.

(Archive photo: EC Audiovisual Service/Lisa Hastert)

