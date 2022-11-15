From November 15, cars in Bulgaria must have tyres suitable for winter conditions

From November 15 to March 1, motor vehicles in Bulgaria must by law be fitted with tyres suitable for winter conditions.

According to the law, approved by Parliament in 2016, cars must have tyres designed for winter conditions or that have a tread depth of no less than or equal to four millimetres, the Interior Ministry said.

Throughout November, the Interior Ministry is holding its traditional “Operation Winter” to check compliance with the law.

The ministry has issued advice for safe winter driving.

This includes replacing all fluids with winter fluids, with it being especially important to replace the coolant with antifreeze.

Motorists should check the technical serviceability of the brakes, signals and lights.

The ministry said that motorists should not drive if the heating system and windscreen washer are not working properly. Windscreen wiper blades should be replaced.

Motorists should keep their cars’ licence plates, windows and rear view mirrors clean.

Three- and four-wheel vehicles must carry a safety triangle; first aid kit; fire extinguisher and reflective vest. If necessary, update the contents of the first aid kit.

Drive carefully in reduced visibility, at dusk and when it is dark and do not dazzle oncoming traffic.

Other advice includes that at the beginning of winter, motorists should put a tow rope, snow chains and a spade in the boot of the car, and check the condition of the spare tyre.

The ministry said that in the past three winter seasons in Bulgaria – counting from November 15 to March 1- a total of 418 road users died and 5688 were injured in 4560 serious road accidents.



This included 130 road deaths in the 2019/20 season, 112 in 2020/21 and 176 in 2021/22, according to the ministry’s records.

