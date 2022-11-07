BRC, UNHCR in ‘Winter Support’ campaign for Ukrainian refugees in Bulgaria

The Bulgarian Red Cross (BRC) and the UN High Commission for Refugees will provide by the end of the year non-food products to nearly 20 000 Ukrainian citizens that have sought protection in Bulgaria, the BRC said on November 7.

The non-food products include bedding, individual hygiene packages, family hygiene packages, kitchen utensils and towels, the BRC said.

The joint campaign, entitled “Winter Support”, is being carried out in the areas with the largest number of Ukrainian refugees: Blagoevgrad, Bourgas, Varna, Dobrich, Rousse, Plovdiv and Sofia.

The assistance can be received on-site or in hotels and facilities where the Ukrainian refugees are being accommodated.

Distribution points for people living at other addresses will be opened after November 20 2022. Some of these distribution points will be at BRC offices.

Food products for 5000 people have already been delivered to Varna, Bourgas, Dobrich, Rousse and Sofia, the BRC said.

In just three days, since the start of the campaign, 500 blankets and 400 hygiene packages have been provided in Sofia. Nearly 600 people were assisted in Rousse and Bourgas. By the end of next week, the same items will be provided in the Blagoevgrad and Plovdiv regions. Nappies and baby wipes will also be provided at all locations.

The BRC is continuing to assist all refugees and those who have sought protection in Bulgaria with the necessary items for the winter months, the organisation said.

For further details of the assistance given by the BRC to Ukrainian refugees since the start of Russia’s current invasion of Ukraine in February 2022: https://en.redcross.bg/campaign/active_campaigns/help_ukraina

The Bulgarian government dedicated portal on Ukrainian refugees said on November 7 that since February 2022, a total of 868 677 Ukrainians had entered Bulgaria. A total of 54 202 remain in Bulgaria.

The portal said that there were 51 708 children.

A total of 144 796 have registered from temporary protection. The portal said 13 796 were currently accommodated through the system of state support for accommodation.

(Photo: Bulgarian Red Cross)

