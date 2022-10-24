EU ministers give final approval to one-size-fits-all charging port

European Union ministers gave their final approval on October 24 to the common charger directive, meaning that in 2024, a USB-C port will become mandatory for a whole range of electronic devices such as mobile phones, tablets, and headphones, a statement by the Council of the EU said.

“It will no longer be necessary to buy a different charger every time you purchase a new mobile phone or similar device: all of them can be recharged using the same charger,” the statement said.

The new rules will make a USB-C charging port mandatory for a whole range of electronic devices. This will mean that most devices can be charged using the same charger.

For consumers to know exactly what they are buying, the directive introduces a pictogram that specifies whether a new device comes with a charger and a label indicating the charging performance.

The directive also allows consumers to choose whether to purchase a new device with or without a charger.

“This will not only save consumers money, but will also reduce the electronic waste associated with the production, transportation and disposal of chargers,” the statement said.

Four years after the directive enters into force, the European Commission will assess whether this unbundling of sales should be made mandatory.

Although becoming more popular, wireless charging has not yet been harmonised across devices, the statement said.

To enable this technology to become available for more devices, the Commission will work on harmonising wireless charging for electronic devices and on interoperability based on technological developments, it said.

The new rules will apply to a wide range of portable devices:mobile phones, tablets and e-readers, digital cameras and video game consoles, headphones, earbuds and portable loudspeakers, wireless mice and keyboards, and portable navigation systems.

In addition, all laptops will also be covered by the new rules 40 months following the entry into force of the directive.

(Photo: Project Kie/freeimages.com)

Please help keep The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism alive by clicking on the orange button below and signing up to become a supporter on patreon.com. Becoming a patron of The Sofia Globe costs as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies.

Become a Patron!