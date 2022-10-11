New official figures: 53 062 Ukrainians remain in Bulgaria

A total of 53 062 Ukrainians remain in Bulgaria, according to an update on the government’s dedicated Bulgaria for Ukraine portal – the first time an update has been posted since the caretaker government appointed by President Roumen Radev took office on August 2.

The figure is down from the 85 483 Ukrainians remaining in Bulgaria, as stated in the update posted more than two months ago.

As The Sofia Globe reported on October 6, the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) said that it had observed a “sizeable increase” in the number of Ukrainians leaving Bulgaria.

According to the new update, 797 434 Ukrainians have entered Bulgaria since Russia’s February 24 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The previous update gave a figure of 532 470.

The new update gives a figure of 49 955 Ukrainian children in Bulgaria.

A total of 138 406 Ukrainians have been granted temporary protection in Bulgaria. The previous figure was 123 170.

There 16 011 Ukrainians accommodated in the state-backed hotel scheme initiated by the former Kiril Petkov government in early 2022 in response to the large number of Ukrainians arriving in Bulgaria, fleeing Russia’s war on their country.

The previous figure accommodated was 21 092.

The hotel accommodation scheme has been extended by the caretaker government up to the end of October 2022.

(Photo: Raphael Schaller/unsplash.com)

