Bulgarian military engineers destroyed on July 1 a 50kg aerial bomb found during excavation work at a site in Plovdiv on June 28, the Ministry of Defence said.

The bomb was destroyed at the Cherven training centre, the ministry said.

The bomb was found during excavation work in the Trakiya residential area of Plovdiv.

The ministry said that the bomb was highly corroded and had neither a detonator nor any markings.

(Photo: Ministry of Defence)

