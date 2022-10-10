Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 29 deaths, 4879 new cases

The deaths of 29 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past week, bringing the country’s total official Covid-19 death toll to 37 747, according to figures posted on October 10 on the unified information portal.

A total of 4879 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Bulgaria in the past week, bringing the total to date to 1 264 827.

In the past week, the number of active cases rose by 612, from 10 227 to 10 839.

As of the October 10 report, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 141.66 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, up from 121.06 a week ago.

There are 628 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, 21 more than a week ago.

There are 48 in intensive care, four more than the figure in the October 3 report.

A total of 70 medical personnel tested positive for Covid-19 in the past week, bringing the total to date to 25 911.

A total of 4 557 631 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 7611 in the past week.

The report said that 2 072 237 people had completed the vaccination cycle, including 338 in the past week.

A total of 897 253 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 7157 in the past week, while 84 407 have received a second booster dose, including 5457 in the past week.

(Photo: Alexandrovska Hospital)

