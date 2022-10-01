Covid-19: In past month, 115 deaths in Bulgaria

The deaths of 115 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past month, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 37 718, according to figures posted on the unified information portal on October 1.

By month in 2022, Covid-19 deaths in Bulgaria added up to 2363 in January, 2263 in February, 948 in March, 384 in April, 235 in May, 107 in June, 125 in July, and 223 in August.

A total of 16 561 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Bulgaria in September, bringing the total to date to 1 259 471.

There are 9793 active cases, 2524 fewer than the figure in the September 1 report.

As of October 1, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 119.02 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from the 176.75 figure reported on September 1.

There are 602 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, 211 fewer than the figure in the September 1 report, with 44 in intensive care, eight fewer than the figure in the September 1 report.

A total of 4 549 869 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 25 909 in the past month.

A total of 2 071 895 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 2589 in the past month.

A total of 889 955 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 22 422 in the past month, while 78 854 have received a second booster, including 14 801 in the past month.

