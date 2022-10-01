The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s road death toll in first nine months of 2022 is 383

A total of 383 people died in road accidents in Bulgaria in the first nine months of 2022, according to provisional data published on October 1 by the Interior Ministry.

The ministry did not provide comparison data, but last year it reported 361 road deaths in the first nine months of the year. In 2020, the road death toll though September was 333, the lower number apparently a consequence of some weeks of intercity travel restrictions earlier that year.

Between January 1 and September 30 2022, there were 4850 road accidents in Bulgaria. Apart from the dead, 6163 people were seriously injured.

In September 2022, there were 595 road accidents, leaving 42 people dead and 753 seriously injured.

According to statistics previously released by the Interior Ministry, in September 2021, there were 570 accidents, leaving 41 people dead and 765 injured. In September 2020, there were 634 serious accidents, leaving 59 people dead and 776 injured.

In 2021, for the fourth consecutive year, Bulgaria had the second-highest road fatality rate in the European Union, according to figures published by the European Commission on March 28.

(Photo: Pixabay)

