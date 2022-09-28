Bulgaria’s auction of stranded ship draws no bidders

An auction scheduled for September 28 of Vera Su, the vessel that ran aground on Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast in 2021, came to nothing after no one applied to take part in the bidding.

As The Sofia Globe reported at the time, Bulgaria’s Transport Ministry announced earlier in September that bidding would open at $460 000.

The ministry said that the vessel was unserviceable.

The Panamanian-flagged, Turkish-owned vessel, which had been carrying more than 3000 tons of chemical fertiliser, ran aground near Kamen Bryag on September 20 2021.

In October, the Bulgarian state spent about 2.7 million leva moving the vessel to a berth in Varna. It put the ship up for auction in the hope of recovering some of its costs.

Bulgarian news agency BTA quoted Maritime Administration Varna head Captain Valentin Enchev as saying that a second auction would be called, with a lower opening bidding price.

